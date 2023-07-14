Adele is 5 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — This handsome girl is Adele. She’s a chunky girl with a graceful posture and the look of a bulldog or boxer, who came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter (ICACS) as a stray.

Adele loves people and will roll around on her back until you give her a belly scratch, said ICACS.

She’s 5 years old–past the puppy orneriness, though she enjoys the occasional bout of “zoomies.”

Mostly, she just wants to be close to her people and snuggle.

She’s spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Because Adele has been sponsored by Empire Motors of Lansing, there is no fee for adopting here.

To find out more about Adele, you can visit here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.