Looking for something to do Memorial Day? Here’s what’s happening

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many are camping, heading up north or traveling for the holiday weekend, but for those staying home and looking for something to do, there’s likely something happening Monday you can join in on.

Starting in Jackson, there’s a Memorial Day parade starting downtown at 10 a.m. If you’d like to see the full route…

Looking for something in Potterville? There’s a parade that will also start at 10 a.m. and if you want to see the map for it, you can click here.

If you’re in Portland, there is also a parade at 10 a.m. starting at Veterans Memorial Bridge to the Portland Cemetery. For more info you can click here.

In Meridian Township there’s also an event, you can find out more by clicking here.

There’s the Dansville Memorial Freedom Fest going on all weekend. For more information, click here.

If you’re looking for a parade in Howell, you’re in luck! There’s one that starts at 10 am. Here’s a map for it: