Looking for work? Dairy plant in St. Johns is hiring

Are you looking for a job or know someone who is? There could be good news for you today.

A multi-million dollar dairy processing operation is hosting a job fair today in St. Johns.

MWC is looking to hire approximately 300 employees to work in its new cheese plant.

Roughly 800,000 pounds of American-style cheddar cheese will be made on site every day when the facility opens.

It’s expected to be the largest food processing plant in Michigan.

The job fair runs until 8 p.m. at Agro-Liquid which is located at 3055 M-21 in St. Johns.