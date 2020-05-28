Looking to recycle? Here’s where you can in Clinton County

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling fill containers at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. The state of California is fining CVS Pharmacy a record $3.6 million for failing to redeem deposits on bottles and cans at some of its locations, regulators said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you looking to recycle during the coronavirus pandemic?

If so, you can bring your recycling to the following Clinton County recycling sites. This includes bottles & cans covered under the Bottle Bill.

As of this time, curbside recycling collection within Clinton County is going on as normal.

Please do not overload your carts and double check your acceptable items lists. It is very important to “recycle right and know it before you throw it,” according to Clinton County officials.

If you must drop off your recyclables, please practice social distancing.

Drop off recycling centers that are still open include:

Granger Recycling Center on Wood Road (517) 372-2800

St Johns Lions Club on Swegles in St Johns – closed on weekends (989) 640-1313

City of Ovid (for local residents only)

Village of Fowler (for local residents only)

Village of Maple Rapids (for local residents only)

Don’t see your location on this list? Please call them for details before you make the trip.

Please sort your recycling properly at these drop off sites.

When in doubt, please throw it out. And remember to distance yourself at least six feet from fellow patrons.

Additional resources can always be found by using the Clinton County Waste Wizard search tool. At this time, please always call ahead before you make the trip.

https://www.clinton-county.org/679/Waste-Wizard