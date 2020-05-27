Los Angeles retail stores to reopen this week with in-person shopping, mayor says

FILE – In this April 26, 2020, file photo, empty lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway that leads to downtown Los Angeles is seen during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, Calif. The world cut its daily carbon dioxide emissions by 17% at the peak of the pandemic shutdown last month, a new study found. But with life and heat-trapping gas levels inching back toward normal, the brief pollution break will likely be “a drop in the ocean” when it comes to climate change, scientists said.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Retail stores in Los Angeles are able to welcome back customers for in-person shopping beginning Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday. CBS Los Angeles reported that the stores will have to adopt the county’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Personal service locations like hair salons will not yet be permitted to reopen, and dining in at restaurants still won’t be allowed.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced the statewide reopening of in-store retail shopping — but said it must be approved by county public health departments.

On Tuesday, the LA County Board of Supervisors discussed both the plan and a motion to allow individual cities to move forward with easing safer-at-home restrictions if they have fewer of cases.

After two months of being forced to shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19, Kathleen Teague, owner of Maison on Main Boutique in Newhall, anxiously waited to hear when she would be able to welcome back customers for in-store shopping.

“We’re ready to open our doors, we’re ready to have everybody just come in and get Main Street alive and rocking again,” Teague told CBS LA.

Teague said Santa Clarita has shown that they have a lower number of cases. She’s said she’s been preparing to reopen by staffing, stocking, and sanitizing.

“Keeping my store cleaned, keeping my products coming in, keeping my plants watered, keeping it ready,” she said.

In LA County, small retailers and stores inside shopping malls were allowed to reopen this weekend, but only for curbside pick-up services.

“As long as it’s safe for everyone. If it needs to be extended, I’m OK with that too … but by the same token, I understand the dire need of people going back to work,” said Santa Clarita resident Rosalia Schmidt when asked by CBS LA what she thought about going back to in-store shopping.

In Orange County, the Brea Mall has opened for in-store shopping. There was a steady stream of people going in on Tuesday, but a number of stores remain closed.

In LA County, many shoppers and business owners are hoping to get back to normal soon.

Once approved, stores will have to follow several health precautions, including social distancing requirements. LA County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer must sign off on the action.

“I’m confident, I’m optimistic,” said Teague. “I think there has to be some point to whereas small businesses and small retail, we just have to reopen.”

Meanwhile, counties across California including Ventura, Orange and San Bernardino received state approval Tuesday to allow hair salons, barbershops, and other grooming stores to reopen, albeit under “serious modifications.”