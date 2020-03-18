Losing income due to coronavirus? Several jobs hiring in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– Many people have been economically impacted as positions in hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or suspended due to the Coronavirus.

For those seeking new or temporary employment opportunities, there are several options.

Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

Amazon job opportunities can be found here.

The Kroger Co. of Michigan announced Tuesday it is accepting applications for immediate openings in its 119 Michigan stores. For the quickest hiring process, applicants should apply online at www.jobs.kroger.com, with anywhere from 400-500 positions available for a variety of jobs.

Eric Arntson owns 13 Domino’s franchises in Mid-Michigan. He is looking to hire a number of people as well, even just for a couple of weeks, or until businesses begin to open back up. Arntson says delivery drivers take cash home daily and can have flexible hours. He added that the hiring process is being sped up and in some cases, people could be hired on the spot.

Meijer has announced they plan to stay open 24/7. In a statement, the company said “With all our teams are doing, we can still use more help. We’re hiring additional seasonal team members in each of our stores to meet the demands of the business. We’ve also been reaching out to local businesses affected by closures to help place their staff in positions in our stores until their businesses can re-open.” Available positions can be found here.

If working isn’t an option for you right now– Michigan is temporarily also expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits. Information on how to apply can be found here.