A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted a ninth batch of Starlink internet relay satellites into space early Saturday along with three Planet-owned imaging satellites hitching a ride in SpaceX's first "SmallSat Rideshare" launch.

SpaceX's 10th Falcon 9 flight so far this year got underway at 5:21 a.m. ET when the nine Merlin 1D engines in the twice-flown first stage roared to life, pushing the 230-foot-tall rocket away from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.