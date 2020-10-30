Louisville police officer suing Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

KENTUCKY (WLNS) – A Louisville police officer connected to the death of Breonna Taylor has now filed a civil lawsuit against Taylor’s 26-year-old boyfriend Kenneth Walker for emotional distress, as well as assault and battery, for actions taken on the night of Taylor’s death.

The lawsuit claims that Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly experienced severe trauma, mental anguish, due to actions Kenneth Walker took on March 13th.

According to a report from CBS News, Walker’s attorney called Mattingly’s lawsuit a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”

On the night of Breonna Taylor’s death, Mattingly was shot in the leg by Walker thinking he was an intruder. This resulted in Jonathan Mattingly and other officers firing back, killing Breonna Taylor.