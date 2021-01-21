Love candy? Company hiring candy testers

(NEXSTAR) – If you love sweet things, this might be the job for you.

A Canadian company is hiring full-time and part-time candy testers, A.K.A. “candyologists.”

The candyologists will be responsible for giving “honest and objective opinions” on the more than 3,000 products carried by Ontario-based Candy Funhouse.

Candidates will also help select the first ever Candy Funhouse-branded candy line, which will feature ten new and original “candy creations” from hundreds of possible options.

The job pays $30 an hour.

Candidates should have a high-school diploma, no food allergies and must be “passionate about confectionary.”

According to the job listing, “Applicants who have an interest in candy, pop culture, and media will be given preference,” and no past experience is required.

You can read the full job listing here. The last day to apply is Feb. 15.