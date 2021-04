LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Saturday afternoon a Love & Unity rally to stop discrimination against Asians and stand in solidarity with the Asian community, will be held on the East Lawn of the State Capitol.

The Michigan Conservative Chinese American group is hosting the event and their goal is to bridge the divide in America given the recent violence against people in the Asian community.

The event is scheduled to go from 2 to 4 p.m.