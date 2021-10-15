Loved ones remember 14-year-old Ayana Miller at vigil

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)– More than fifty people gathered for a candlelight vigil at holt high school tonight,

in honor of a student who passed away this week.

According to loved ones, 14-year-old Ayana Miller struggled with bullying and depression.

Friends and family shared memories of Ayana tonight and also spread awareness about suicide prevention.

“I feel like I’m here, I’m breathing, everybody can see me, touch me, but I feel like my soul is gone,” said Rechelle Ostrander, who says Ayana was like a daughter to her.

Those who came tonight say it’s hard to comprehend how they lost such a loving person.

“I want to text her and tell her to come here but I can’t because she’s not here and she’s never going to respond back never going to answer the phone she’s never going to be able to come over,” said Savanna Ruiz, Ayana’s best friend. “We had the whole summer planned out next summer and we had this whole weekend to plan out and… she’s just not here.”

The Holt School District announced that counseling and support will be available for any students who need it following Ayana’s death.