Low-cost childcare helps over 105,000 kids and working families

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the 2022 budget bill that includes free or low-cost childcare for families of four earning up to $49,000 under the new criteria.

The amount parents getting state childcare support are required to pay toward the cost of care will be waived until Sept. 30, 2022.

Governor Whitmer says this lifts some of the financial burdens on the families receiving state childcare support.

“We need to continue working hard to drive down costs for families and expand access to high-quality, affordable childcare so parents can go to work knowing that their kids are safe and learning,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I was proud to put childcare first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. Together, we lowered costs for working families by expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids and providing grants to improve childcare programs and empower childcare professionals. Countless working parents rely on childcare, and we must continue expanding high-quality care to help every working family thrive. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

“Today there are still over 200,000 women who haven’t returned to the workforce. Access to affordable childcare that meets their needs is a huge reason why. Increasing access to state childcare support helps women continue their economic recovery and strengthens Michigan families,” said Muna Jondy, Chair of the Michigan Women’s Commission.