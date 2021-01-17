Low protester turnout at Lansing Capitol today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At a protest many expected would draw out thousands of people, only a few actually showed up.

The protest at the Lansing Capitol had more media and law enforcement than actual protesters. Police say there were about 20 protesters at most.

One protester that did show up said he goes by the name Preacher.

“There was initially probably gonna be close to maybe 800 people out here. But of course, there’s not that many now,” Preacher said.

He said plans changed after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“A lot of people didn’t show up because they were afraid of the stigma that was gonna be around it. Especially after the Capitol riots,” Preacher said.

Preacher said he personally wasn’t bothered by the increased police presence.

“I’m happy to see the national guard out here– I’m happy to see the police out here because the peace is being maintained,” Preacher said.

But a different protester, Timothy Teagan, disagreed.

“I just feel it unnecessary and a waste of tax people’s dollars. And I feel like it’s perpetrating fear that it doesn’t need to have,” Teagan said.

He believed people didn’t come because of the amount of police and security.

“A lot of the factions that were gonna be here called off because of the heavy security presence,” Teagan said.

Preacher said he didn’t think this election was fair, but did think there should be a peaceful transition of power.

“Obviously, that’s what we are in America– we should try to be peaceful people,” Teagan said.

One protester told us he planned on coming back to the Lansing Capitol on Inauguration Day this Wednesday.