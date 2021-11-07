Low turkey prices? Meijer wants to help families celebrate Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)—Are you looking for a cheaper turkey dinner this Thanksgiving? Meijer customers are now able to purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 33 cents per pound until November 27th.

There is a limit of two per customer on all fresh and frozen turkeys.

“Our highest priority is bringing value to our customers this holiday season,” said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. “This Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more ‘normal’ traditions, and we want to make celebrating that return easy by offering an affordable turkey for every gathering.”

Meijer is also taking orders for its pre-made heat and serve Thanksgiving dinners.

Customers can order the dinners at their Meijer deli counter or by calling 1-866-518-4293 by Tuesday, Nov. 23rd.