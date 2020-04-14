Lowe’s Home Improvement donates washer-dryer to Delta Township Fire Department

Delta Twsp, Mich. (WLNS) — Delta Township Fire Department firefighters said thanks to Lowe’s Home Improvement on social media Tuesday for donating a washer-dryer to the department amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Facebook Post read:

“We are thankful and grateful. Due to the decon after ambulance calls our washers and dryers have been running almost constantly. We went to Lowe’s Home Improvement to replace a dryer. Steve, the store manager came up to ask what we were looking for. After telling him our needs for a dryer, he donated a new washer and dryer to appreciate our commitment to the community and to say thank you in these challenging times.”

Delta Township Fire Dept.

