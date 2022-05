LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One teenager has been shot and is in stable condition after shots were fired earlier tonight.

According to Lansing Police, they received a call around 6:51 p.m., regarding multiple shots that were fired at the 1000 block of Vincent Ct.

The teen that was injured is in stable condition, but the suspect has not been caught by police.

This is a developing story. 6 News will keep you up to date as more information is made available.