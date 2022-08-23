Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five minors are in custody after a shooting early Monday morning in Lansing.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 2100 block on Monday. They discovered shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle and home.

Witnesses provided a description of a vehicle that was seen shooting at a nearby home. Officers then shared the description to other police in the area.

Police quickly found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. During the stop, “five or six” people left the car and ran away on foot.

Police chased the subjects and immediately arrested two. K9 units and other officers found three more shortly after.

Five minors were arrested in total.

Multiple guns were recovered, police said, including rifles and shotguns.

No one was injured.