Take a good look at the photos above. Have you this this teenaged girl?

According to Lansing Police, Jada Abrigo was last seen in the 1100 block of W. Allegan in Lansing.

Her family has reported her to police as a missing or runaway person.

Abrigo is described as 15 years old, 5’0′, 170 pounds and it’s not known what she is wearing.

If you have seen the girl or have other information, please contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.