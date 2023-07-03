LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking residents to stop sharing misinformation about a missing 2-year-old girl.

An Amber alert was issued in mid-Michigan for 2-year-old Wynter Smith, who was allegedly kidnapped by 26-year-old Rashad Trice.

Trice was eventually arrested by St. Clair Shores police, but Wynter is nowhere to be found.

According to Lansing Police officials, many residents believe that Wynter has been located, despite the fact that she is still missing.

LPD took to social media, asking people to not share misinformation, specifically the claim that Wynter has been found.

If you know anything that could help bring Wynter home safely, call 1-800-CALL-FBI.