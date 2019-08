Lansing police said someone was shot this afternoon at a business of the city’s south side. Police said they were called to the hair salon around 3:30 p.m. and they have someone in custody.

Our crew on scene said LPD was inside Plush Hair Studio. It’s located at the corner of Martin Lurther King Jr. Blvd and West Jolly Rd.

At this time, we’re working to find out who was involved and will bring you the latest in the on-going investigation on 6 News at 6 and 11.