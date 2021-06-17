LPD identifies 17-year-old killed on E. Jolly Rd. Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —- On Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Jolly Road, officers responded to a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found 17-year-old Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Leek was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are currently investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867, Detective Ellen Larson at (517) 483-6817 or through messaging the Lansing Police Facebook page.