LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 23-year-old woman who is missing and considered endangered, the agency said in a tweet on Friday.

Neema Karungi, 23, is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 126 pounds.

Neema was last seen wearing a black shirt and a blue wrap, but police said she might also be wearing a black shirt and a yellow skirt.

She was last seen walking on Legrand Drive toward Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Police are asking anyone with information to call LPD at 517-483-4600.

Here is one of the outfits that Neema might be wearing.