LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help finding Jacob Michael Wilson-Wagoner.

He is 15 years-old, five feet seven inches tall and 150 pounds. Jacob has sandy brown hair with a fade haircut.

His family has reported him missing and endangered. He was last seen on the 700 block of Merrill St at 8pm Thursday night.

Jacob was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with orange writing, black basketball shorts and brown sandals.

If you know the whereabouts of Jacob Wilson-Wagoner, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.