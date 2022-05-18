UPDATE 5:40 P.M. – Do you know this woman?

Police say the woman pictured below allegedly stole a 2020 Kia Rio – the same make and model as the damaged car. Police say that a child was inside the car when it was stolen.

Officers say the child was located safely and police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Shawn Martinez at Shawn.Martinez@lansingmi.gov or 517-483-6856.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heavy police presence has been spotted in downtown Lansing.

At around 4:00 p.m., Lansing Police, Michigan State Police and K9 units were spotted on E. César E. Chávez Ave investigating a damaged white Kia car.

Police were setting up a perimeter and are searching for a suspect.

Debris from the damaged car was spotted on Pennsylvania Ave.

It is currently unknown what the incident is.

