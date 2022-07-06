LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in three cases this week. Two people have felony warrants, and one subject is wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the subject pictured below. LPD believes the man is connected to an armed robbery that took place on the 700 block of West Willow Street on the afternoon of June 14.

The subject is described as a dark-complected man, 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds with a medium/muscular build.

CASE TWO:

Courtney Sharla Norris, 33, is wanted for aggravated assault in Lansing. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

CASE THREE:

35-year-old James Earl Hardin has a warrant for aggravated assault out of Lansing. Hardin is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 187 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these cases, you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP. You may remain anonymous.