LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department will have a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting late Friday night in Lansing.

LPD officers responded to the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue at 11:19 p.m., for a reported domestic violence situation.

The police said that a person was armed when officers arrived. According to an LPD social media post on Saturday, “At that point an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect later died at the hospital, according to LPD.

