LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Pedestrian Safety Week, a time when police departments focus on reducing pedestrian injuries and deaths.

In Lansing, officers are focusing on the laws that apply to all aspects of pedestrian safety, including drivers who fail to yield to them in crosswalks.

“We started at 6 a.m. this morning. We’ve made several traffic stops. We’ve spoken to drivers of motor vehicles that have failed to stop at the red light, failed to stop at a stop sign, full and complete stop at a stop sign. And also for pedestrians not utilizing the crosswalks at the intersections,” said Lansing police sergeant Randall Hon.

Last year here in Michigan, there was a 4.6% increase in pedestrian deaths from the year before, and more than 5% pedestrian-involved deadly crashes.