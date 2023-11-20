LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have released the name of the woman who died from a gunshot wound Saturday night in a southwest Lansing home.

Shamika Parker, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene Saturday evening after LPD responded to reports of a shooting on the 2800 block of Averill Drive. The dispatch took place around 6:02 p.m.

Shooting on Averill Dr (WLNS)

On Saturday, police said no arrest has been made, and that they do not believe the shooting to have been a random act.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the homicide to call 517-483-4600, extension 5; Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867; or to send a private message through LPD’s Facebook page.