LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This morning around 3 AM, The Lansing Police Department responded to a shooting in South Lansing near the intersection of W. Holmes Rd & Pleasant Grove rd.

The Lansing Police Department has part of Logan Square closed off.

A 37 year old male was shot and transported to the hospital.

This is an ongoing situation, 6 News has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated as we get more information.