Pictures are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department

The woman LPD is searching for.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department (LPD) needs your assistance in identifying suspect in a fraud investigation.

The black truck the suspect was last seen in.

A post from the LPD Facebook page says the woman pictured here was last seen riding in a black truck.

If you have any information regarding the woman’s identity, please call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, or call Detective Jason Evans at (517) 483-6823.

You can also contact LPD through their Facebook page.