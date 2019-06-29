LPD seek suspect in Frandor bank robbery

Lansing police need your help searching for a man they said robbed a bank in Frandor.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the Chase bank on East Saginaw street. Police tell us the suspect walked into the bank and demanded money.

LPD is working to confirm if he had a weapon and said he was able to run off with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Surveillance cameras caught pictures of the suspect. Police described the suspect as a black man standing between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 10 with a medium build.





If you know anything about either of these cases give Lansing police or crime-stoppers a call at (517) 483-STOP and you don’t have to leave your name.