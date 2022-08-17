LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in identifying three men that are allegedly connected to a vehicle theft case.
The LPD is also asking anyone with information on an unsolved homicide, and two people are wanted.
CASE ONE:
The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the three subjects pictured below. The LPD believes the three men are involved in a vehicle theft on the 2500 block of East Jolly Rd. on August 5, 2022.
CASE TWO:
The LPD is asking for any information regarding the homicide of 24-year-old Ardis Davis. Davis was shot and killed on August 15, 2021 on the 200 block of Museum Drive.
CASE THREE:
Dan Lee Fleming has a warrant for dangerous drugs out of Lansing. He is 48, five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes.
CASE FOUR:
Jacob Steven Mann, 23, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. Mann is five feet ten inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.