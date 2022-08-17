LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department needs help in identifying three men that are allegedly connected to a vehicle theft case.

The LPD is also asking anyone with information on an unsolved homicide, and two people are wanted.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the three subjects pictured below. The LPD believes the three men are involved in a vehicle theft on the 2500 block of East Jolly Rd. on August 5, 2022.

CASE TWO:

The LPD is asking for any information regarding the homicide of 24-year-old Ardis Davis. Davis was shot and killed on August 15, 2021 on the 200 block of Museum Drive.

CASE THREE:

Dan Lee Fleming has a warrant for dangerous drugs out of Lansing. He is 48, five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes.

CASE FOUR:

Jacob Steven Mann, 23, has a warrant for assault out of Lansing. Mann is five feet ten inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.