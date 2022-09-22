LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is warning residents of a scam going around.

The scammer calls their potential victim posing as a member of the LPD named Sergeant Joe Brown. The scammer then tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, then asks for money or gift cards to resolve the warrant.

No police department will ever ask for gift cards to cover a warrant. LPD will never make any phone calls regarding money collection.

When in doubt, even if the caller ID reads as an official city phone number, hang up and call the City of Lansing at (517) 483-4600 to verify.