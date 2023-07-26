LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is now encouraging people to report crimes online and via their kiosks–and it’s for a number of reasons.

“It’s a time-saver for not only the victim, but also the police department,” said LPD Capt. Katie Diehl. “This can keep you from waiting for hours for an officer to respond…Lansing police are busier during the summer, and crimes that get called in to dispatch are prioritized.”

There are many ways to report a crime online or by kiosk, said Diehl.

“You can use your phone. You can go to the Lansing Police Department website. You can even go to the Lansing Police Department, where they have kiosks, and fill out your incident report there,” Diehl said.

After you fill out the form, the information goes directly to officers. You will then get an email or a call back with your crime-reporting number.

Crimes reportable online and on kiosks include, but are not limited to, theft, vandalism, fraud and identity theft.