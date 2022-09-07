LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – $83 million is headed to the state millions of it right here to mid-Michigan.

It’s part of an executive housing action designed to create more affordable housing.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation hosted a roundtable today at the Neighborhood Empowerment Center in Lansing, where there were some big announcements on Michigan’s housing front.

“[It will] ensure that every person in Michigan has access to affordable housing that meets their needs, meets their budgets, and fits in their lives,” said Gilchrist.

Gilchrist also says $83.8 million from the Michigan strategic fund will be spread across 22 community development projects including $1 million for both East Lansing and Grand Ledge.

These grants come in an attempt to fund both real estate rehabilitation and infrastructure projects.

“We are very happy with the allocation that Lansing received and we are going to use those dollars to do placemaking and revitalization just as they call it in the grant,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

The City of Lansing will get about $6.5 dollars for projects in the city. Officials say about $5 million of that is going towards affordable housing.

“Literally dollars going to people doing community development, who are ready to put shovels in the ground and get to work on these projects immediately because the urgency of this need is so important, so this is about action,” said Gilchrist.

Just like the action taking place at the former Walter French school building, where it is being transformed into a center for community use.

“We are going to be able to reactivate that neighborhood, we are going to have this building reactivated, and we are going to be able to provide affordable housing as we need it for those right in our south sides,” said Schor.

The grants came out of a larger $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars and officials with MSHDA say the remaining $17 million will be distributed at a later date.