LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lucky group of students at Averill New Tech Elementary was given new lenses by Vision to Learn and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

Vision To Learn is a non-profit that gives free eye exams and glasses to students.

The non-profit was able to give glasses to 35 students.

“School-based health services like Vision To Learn are a powerful tool to get students the resources they need. By addressing common health issues like vision, dental care, hearing, and mental health right on campus, we can help students stay on track academically and realize their full potential. Governor Whitmer and I are proud of the work Vision To Learn has done to support students, and we look forward to continuing to make a difference for kids throughout Michigan.” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II