Lt. Gov. Gilchrist highlights Iron Mountain manufacturing during visit

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist returns to the Upper Peninsula for the first time since August. He said the goal of the trip is to highlight local businesses and community leaders. He also said it’s an opportunity for him to listen to the needs of the people in the region.

Tuesday morning, Gilchrist toured Orion Hunting Products in Iron Mountain.

Orion engineers and manufactures modular hunting stands and blinds. Traditional blinds come pre-assembled, whereas Orion’s break down to where the pieces can be carried in the bed of a truck.

“I picked up one of the panels and it was incredible how light it was. The patented technology and being able to assemble it quickly. Being able to ship it all across the country efficiently. I think this is the kind of ingenuity that is quite typical frankly in the Upper Peninsula. So I’m up here to highlight these and other kind of business owners and community leaders who are moving our state forward,” said Gilchrist.

Orion Hunting Blinds were named a top 10 finalist in the Michigan Manufacturers’ Association’s Coolest Thing Made in Michigan in 2020.

“Whats been reaffirmed for me here is there are so many amazing companies in Michigan. Part of my job as Lieutenant Governor is to highlight and promote the businesses of the state of Michigan. The industries of the state of Michigan. So not only can our companies sell more in the state and also export out of the state and out of the country, but also to let folks know if you have an idea anywhere in the country that make that idea happen is in Michigan,” said Gilchrist.

The Lt. Governor will spend the day on Wednesday making various stops around Marquette.