LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, it was an “honor” to represent the Great Lakes State during the 65th Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

“This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Whitmer and I will continue standing tall for working people in Michigan and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.”