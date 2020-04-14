Lt. Governor Gilchrist II talks impact of COVID-19 on people of color

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– As the Coronavirus continues to take its toll, it’s hitting some racial communities harder than others.

That’s why Governor Whitmer created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, which is chaired by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

“Because Michigan was one the first and one of the few states that has reported out its Coronavirus test results in depth by race and ethnicity, we have observed that there is a dangerous disparity when it comes to how this virus is killing people of color and black people in particular,” Ghilchrist told 6 News in an interview Tuesday.

The Lt. Governor said the task force is focused on thinking of treatments and protocols, as well as community intervention and public outreach. Gilchrist said the health disparities aren’t new, but what is new is finding ways to educate people on a disease that even medical experts still don’t have all the answers to.

“How can we communicate about the stakes and what the risks are and why people need to make certain choices and take certain actions in order to keep themselves, their family members, and the community safe?” the Lt. Governor asked.

For him, finding the answers to those questions, is personal.

“This one hits home. I have lost 15 people in my life to COVID-19 thus far and many more who I know have tested positive or are quarantined or who are in the hospital right now.”

Gilchrist said one of the most important things right now is testing. That’s why the state said it has added 13 new drive-through testing sites across the state, including one in Detroit and Flint.

“That’s really important because in order for us to understand community spread, and understand it in the most densely populated parts of our state– the cities where a lot of our people of color happen to live– we need to test more people,” Gilchrist said.

He added that he and the governor have been advocating strongly to the federal government to get even more testing capacity and testing kits and testing equipment in Michigan.