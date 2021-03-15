Lt. Governor Gilchrist inspects Dietz Road bridge near Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II visited the Dietz Road bridge near Williamston on Monday, inspecting its condition.

The visit was part of Governor Whitmer’s Rebuilding Plan, which would use $300 million in MDOT funds to fix 120 bridges in “critical condition.”

“As we build our way out of the pandemic, we have an opportunity to invest in our communities by rebuilding Michigan’s infrastructure and creating countless good-paying jobs in the process,” said Lt. Governor Gilchrist in a press release.

“We know that families need safe roads to drive on and small businesses need reliable roads to efficiently distribute goods. That’s why we’ve put forward a proposal to rebuild or fix 120 bridges that are in serious or critical condition across Michigan. Our plan will keep our families, economy, and communities moving forward.”

The Dietz Road bridge was built in 1934 and has had no major reconstructive work done. MDOT says the structure is in serious condition.

The bridge is currently closed to traffic.