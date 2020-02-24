Lume Cannabis Company is Owosso’s first adult-use marijuana retail location

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2018 file photo, a woman takes a puff from a cannabis vape pen in Los Angeles. The serious lung illness affecting hundreds of people in the U.S. who vaped cannabis-based oil is giving Canadian health officials pause as that country prepares to allow the sale of vaping products in its legal marijuana market. No illnesses have yet been reported north of the border, but officials are monitoring the situation closely. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

OWOSSO, Mich. – Lume Cannabis Company (Lume) will become Owosso’s first adult-use marijuana retail location this week.

Lume’s Owosso store is located at 116 N. Washington and will begin offering its cannabis products to recreational customers on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

“We are thrilled to launch adult-use sales at our Owosso store starting Tuesday, Feb. 25,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume in a press release.

Lume offers a variety of flower, pre-rolls, edibles and concentrates. For a full product listing and pricing, visit www.lume.com.

The Owosso location will be Lume’s third store to offer adult-use sales.

Lume Owosso will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Customers will be allowed to wait inside the Century 21 located at 114 N. Washington, where free doughnuts and cookies from Bea’s Bakery and light refreshments from Foster Coffee will be available. Gift bags will be given to the first 100 adult-use customers.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

Free shuttle service will be provided throughout the day from the Comstock Street parking lot south of Roma’s restaurant between Park and Saginaw streets.