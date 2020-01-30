Lumen Christi hosts Catholic Schools Week celebration

Students and teachers across the country are celebrating Catholic Schools Week. Here in Mid-Michigan, several schools in Jackson joined together for the festivities.



Lumen Christi Catholic School hosted students from around the city from the 3rd through 12th grade in a joint mass. Each day during the week the schools choose to celebrate one of the core values that unites them. Today is was their “living faith.” For the Principal at Lumen Christi, it’s all about coming together as one big family.

“My favorite part of Catholic Schools Week is celebrating the kids and the families. Their love and care for one another is part of what makes our school really great and to be able to remind them of all the ways in which they are excellent and which they are loved is really really special,” said Principal at Lumen Christi Catholic School, Stephanie Kristovic.

Lumen Christi will also hold an open house next Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm for anyone wanting to learning more about the school.