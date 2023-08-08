LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close southbound M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) under I-96 in Ingham County Tuesday night for deck pouring.

Northbound M-99 will remain open. Motorists should follow posted detours or seek alternate routes.

Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures, and closing roads during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area for crews and motorists.

This work is a part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program.

Most of the work will be completed in 2023 and 2024 with road construction and crossover removal taking place in 2025.