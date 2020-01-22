Maaco doors will be unlocked and car owners can claim their cars

LANSING (WLNS):

The doors of this Lansing Maaco will finally be unlocked tomorrow morning, Jan. 23.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will be here to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Sheriff’s deputies are expected to arrive at 9 a.m. to unlock the building so people can claim their cars after nearly two months of waiting.

The owner of the Maaco, Doug Parks, stopped showing up to work and that left customers in the dark.

That meant his customers had no way of getting their cars back.

And even though people can come to pick up their vehicles, there’s no word on what condition they’ll be in. That’s why deputies are asking people to have a back-up plan such as a towing service, in case the car battery is dead or the tires are flat.

Deputies aren’t sure if the keys are in the building, so if the owners have spares, they are encouraged to bring them. Owners will also need to have the title of the vehicle and driver’s license present.

That’s the only way the deputy can release the cars to the owners.

6 News Reporter Kiyerra Lake reported this story.