Mackinac Bridge closed due to crash

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation sent out a notification on Friday that the Mackinac Bridge was closed due to a crash.

The alert was sent at 11:08 a.m. Both the north and southbound lanes of I-75 at the bridge are affected.

Web cameras at the Mackinac Bridge do not clearly show the incident. But a law enforcement vehicle was scene at blocking the lanes at one end.

There’s no word whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles are involved.

You can check traffic conditions and see web cameras from around the the state from the Michigan Department of Transportation.