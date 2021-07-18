Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic due to a bomb threat

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Mackinac Bridge is closed to traffic due to an emergency incident around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday.
The Mackinac County Emergency 911 tweeted the update, and says they will tell the public when they plan to reopen.
According to WOODTV8, Michigan State Police say the bridge is closed due to an active bomb threat.
A bomb squad was called to the scene, and the Department of Homeland Security is assisting Michigan State Police with this investigation.
The Mackinac Bridge twitter account also tweeted on the closure.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is urging the public to stay clear of the area.
<<<This is a developing a story and we will continue updating as more information is available.>>>