Mackinac Bridge reopens to traffic after bomb threat

The Mackinac Bridge on July 18, 2021 after it closed due to a bomb threat.

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — The Mackinac Bridge closed to traffic for several hours Sunday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a tweet that it was notified by law enforcement of a bomb threat on the bridge. MBA then closed the bridge around 2:15 p.m., and people were asked to avoid the area.

After conducting a search, authorities said nothing was found and that it was going to check once more.

A bomb squad was called to the scene, and the Department of Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation, Michigan State Police told News 8. Mackinaw City police are also assisting in the investigation.

At 5:10 p.m., MBA provided an update saying the Mackinac Bridge was clear and back open to the public.