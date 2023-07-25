LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Tuesday that the bridge connecting Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas will no longer accept Canadian currency for tolls.

The decision is due to the relatively limited use of Canadian money by travelers combined with administrative costs associated with currency exchange, according to the MBA.

When the MBA receives Canadian currency, it seeks two exchange rates from two different banks. After selecting a rate, the MBA then must pay for an armored vehicle to transport the cash and pay wire fees for the amount exchanged.

Due to handling costs and exchange fluctuations, the MBA currently charges $8 Canadian for the $4 US currency toll.

Canadian currency will no longer be accepted at Mackinac Bridge beginning on October 1.