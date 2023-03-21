CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A mother and father have been charged and arraigned for allegedly starving their 2-year-old son to death.

Jonathon Matthew Cheek, 25, and Sierra Pearl Zaitona, 27, were charged with second-degree murder and child abuse on Monday.

The couple faces a potential life sentence for the second-degree murder charge, and up to 10 years for the second-degree child abuse charge.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the couple allegedly found their son dead in his crib. The coroner then identified his cause of death as starvation.

Cheek and Zaitona are being held on a $1,000,000 bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 3. The preliminary examination has not yet been scheduled.

“I would like to thank the Clinton Township Police Department for their hard work during this investigation in the child’s death,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.