Macomb County man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

(AP)–A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as an angry mob tried to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory following a rally by then-President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors say, Daniel Herendeen of Chesterfield Township, in Macomb County, entered the building “wearing body armor, a black military-style backpack, black goggles, and an American flag mask,” The Detroit News reported.

Herendeen pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds during a hearing Friday in Washington. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Police were beaten and bloodied, five people died and there was about $1.5 million in damage done to the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. More than 700 people have been charged.

